PoK unrest: As strike enters the fourth day, why are people up in arms?

Basic things like food, housing, medical care, and schooling are getting harder for people in Pakistan to pay for.

The Pakistani government on Monday allocated 23 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR) for immediate release to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to quell simmering unrest in the region, where the situation remained tense as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its fourth day on Monday.

Government offices and educational institutions in the region remained closed on Monday due to the protests. Markets, trade centres, and restaurants also remained closed across the region.

On Saturday, the disputed region had witnessed clashes between the police and activists belonging to a rights movement, leaving at least one police officer dead and injuring over 100 people, most of them policemen. A complete strike has been observed in PoK since Friday, bringing life to a halt.

Why is there unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?

The protest in PoK is being led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which is reportedly led by traders.





ALSO READ: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi takes jibe at Farooq Abdullah The JAAC is reportedly demanding provision of electricity based on the cost of hydropower generation in the region, subsidised wheat flour, and removing the privileges enjoyed by what it sees as the elite class.

A long march led by the JAAC left for PoK's capital, Muzaffarabad, on Monday, as their wheel-jam strike entered its fourth day.

The march on Muzaffarabad was announced after talks between the JAAC and local officials ended in a stalemate, with one protest leader reportedly accusing the regional government of resorting to evasive tactics.

Earlier, Pakistani newspaper Dawn had reported that protestors had staged sit-ins and closed the Kohala-Muzaffarabad road in PoK.

According to the report, the police were out in force at roundabouts and sensitive locations, with markets and educational institutes remaining closed. It added that transport had also been suspended.

The so-called government in the region reportedly called in federal paramilitary forces, called the Rangers, after clashes between the police and protesters erupted in Mirpur on Saturday.

On Saturday, violent protesters had damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate's car.









The Awami Action Committee called for the protest, demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour. The strike was catalyzed by overnight… #WATCH | Protests against inflation turn violent as police crackdown on demonstrators in Muzaffarabad, PoK.The Awami Action Committee called for the protest, demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour. The strike was catalyzed by overnight… pic.twitter.com/sigjaDcRtS May 11, 2024 After the violence, police launched a crackdown against protesters, arresting dozens of individuals in Muzaffarabad.

According to Dawn, the police arrested around 70 activists on Thursday and Friday to try and prevent the long march, which was announced by the JAAC to force the regional government to comply with an agreement reached between the two parties in February. The arrests reportedly triggered serious clashes in Dadyal, in PoK's Mirpur district, and a shutter-down strike call.

On Friday, the regional government reportedly suspended mobile phone and internet services in different parts of the region.

How has Pakistan's leadership reacted?

"Deeply concerned" by the unexpected protests, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved PKR 23 billion for immediate release to the region after negotiations between protesters and the regional government ended in a deadlock.

In Islamabad on Monday, PM Sharif also chaired a special meeting, which was attended by PoK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, local and federal Pakistani ministers, and leaders of the coalition parties, for a detailed review of the situation, the Pakistani PM's Office said in a statement.





ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Sharif approves $86 mn grant for Kashmir region after protests According to the statement, PM Sharif approved the immediate provision of PKR 23 billion to solve the problems of PoK's people.

Expressing deep concern on Sunday over violent clashes between police and protesters, PM Sharif had said that there should be absolutely no tolerance for taking the law into one's own hands. He had urged all parties "to resort to a peaceful course of action" for resolution of their demands.

Meanwhile, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and use dialogue and mutual consultation to resolve their issues.

Zardari added that to prevent hostile elements from exploiting the situation, political parties, state institutions and the people of the region should act responsibly.

The president stressed that the demands of the people in PoK should be addressed according to the law.

The president also expressed regret over the current situation in the region and offered condolences over the death of the police officer.

How has India reacted?





ALSO READ: IMF expresses concern over ongoing political uncertainty in Pakistan Amid ongoing protests in PoK, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday reiterated India's stand on merging the illegally occupied region. Jaishankar said that "one day we will end the illegal occupation of the PoK and PoK will join with India."

"These days, a lot of things are going on in PoK. You must have seen some incidents happening there. Now, (the) Modi government, we are very clear on this... We are very clear that PoK is a part of India. It is a part of India, it was always part of India, it will be part of India," the EAM said during a media interaction in Mumbai.

Stressing that the Modi government's intention was to end the illegal occupation of PoK one day, the EAM accused the Opposition of thinking in the opposite direction.

(With agency inputs)