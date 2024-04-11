Sehwag to Shaw: Top five openers with highest strike rate in IPL history

The strike rate has been the talk of the town ever since Virat Kohli smashed his eighth Indian Premier League century, which turned out to be the slowest in the league's history. With Rohit Sharma and Kohli clashing in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, the strike rate debate continues to dominate the Indian cricketing landscape.

Given that Kohli and Rohit are ageing openers, their effectiveness in striking the ball is of even greater significance. Their selection for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024 remains a contentious issue among fans and selectors.

Since Rohit has been announced as the captain for the T20 mega event in the United States and West Indies in June 2024, it is Kohli who is under greater scrutiny compared to his successor as the leader of the Indian team in all formats.

Here is the list of the top five batsmen with the highest strike rates as opening batsmen in IPL's history.

Virender Sehwag

In his 104 IPL matches since 2008, Sehwag, while representing Delhi Daredevils and Punjab Kings, scored 2,728 runs at a strike rate of 155.44 and an average of 27.55.

Chris Gayle

Second on the list is the Jamaican powerhouse Chris Gayle. In his 142 league appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings, Gayle amassed 4,965 runs at a strike rate of 149.96 and an average of 39.77.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's promising opening star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, ranks third on the list of IPL openers with the highest strike rates. In his 42 matches for Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed batsman has scored 1,235 runs at a strike rate of 148.08 and an average of 30.12.



Jos Buttler



Buttler, Jaiswal's teammate at Rajasthan Royals, is fourth with a strike rate of 147.5. In his 101 matches, the England international has tallied 3,366 runs at an average of 37.82.

Often compared to Sehwag, Prithvi Shaw has demonstrated his striking ability in the IPL as well. Playing for Delhi Capitals, Shaw has managed a strike rate of 146.68, scoring 1,813 runs in 74 matches at an average of 25.50.



Top five openers with highest strike rates in IPL history



Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s Virender Sehwag 104 104 5 2728 122 27.55 1755 155.44 2 16 334 106 Chris Gayle 142 141 16 4965 175* 39.72 3333 148.96 6 31 405 357 Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 42 1 1235 124 30.12 834 148.08 1 8 155 49 Jos Buttler 101 100 11 3366 124 37.82 2282 147.5 6 19 332 153 Prithvi Shaw 74 74 0 1813 99 24.5 1236 146.68 0 14 222 61

Note: The list includes only those batsmen who have consistently opened the innings and scored at least 1,000 runs in that position.

Virat Kohli's Strike Rate as an Opener in IPL





Virat Kohli's performance batting position wise in IPL



Batting Position Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R Opening 103 17 8 28 4 113* 3927 45.66 136.26 No. 3 93 13 0 20 5 99 2815 35.19 123.79 No. 4 13 2 0 2 0 73 376 34.18 131.47 No. 5 8 1 0 0 0 38 173 24.71 111.61 No. 6 13 2 0 2 1 58 237 21.55 144.51 No. 7 4 1 0 0 0 37 51 17 124.39 Overall 234 36 8 52 10 113* 7579 38.28 130.63 Kohli, who leads this season's run-scorers with 316 runs in five innings, including a hundred and two fifties, has a strike rate of 146. Across his IPL career, in 103 innings as an opener for RCB, Kohli has struck at 136.16, averaging 45.66 for his 3,927 runs.

