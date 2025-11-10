Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Prez Murmu urges stronger India-Angola ties in tech, defence, agriculture

Prez Murmu urges stronger India-Angola ties in tech, defence, agriculture

The President said trade and economic co-operation are an "important pillar" of the bilateral ties between the two countries

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Collaboration in the energy sector continues to strengthen economic ties, she said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Luanda (Angola)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Underlining that global conflicts and uncertainties particularly affect the 'Global South' adversely, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India and Angola have extensive opportunities to "deepen economic ties" in sectors like digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing.

Addressing members of the Angolan Parliament on the third day of her state visit to the African country, Murmu said that as the world passes through a period of conflicts and uncertainties, countries of the Global South are particularly adversely affected.

She reiterated India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and development in Africa, and urged the Angolan parliamentarians to join hands as partners to realise the full potential of the India-Angola partnership.

 

The President said trade and economic co-operation are an "important pillar" of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Collaboration in the energy sector continues to strengthen economic ties, she said.

Also Read

CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

B Sudarshan Reddy with Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

B Sudarshan Reddy files V-P nomination in presence of Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

8 dead, several injured in Red Fort blast; Shah visits spot, PM condoles

red fort blast

8 dead in Red Fort car blast, Delhi on high alert. All we know so far

Indian shooter Samrat Rana

Indian shooter Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

"There are vast opportunities available for cooperation between the two countries in digital technology, defence, agriculture and food processing.

"Going forward, we are committed to take benefit of these possibilities to deepen our economic relations," she said.

Earlier, welcoming her, President of the Angolan National Assembly Carolina Cerqueira said that the historic visit of President Murmu to Angola on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its independence marks a "new milestone" in bilateral relations.

"She added that India's transformative development journey is an inspiration for Angola, and expressed deep appreciation for India's longstanding support and commitment to Africa," a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu highlighted that a history of anti-colonial struggle and democratic values are shared linkages between India and Angola.

"While India is the world's largest democracy, and Angola is one of Africa's most vibrant democracies," she said.

Murmu is the first Indian President to visit the energy-rich country located along the Atlantic Ocean.

She said the relations between India and Angola are based on "mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit" for the people of the two nations.

Murmu said that Angola is emerging as a key participant in Africa's growth story and praised its international leadership role as the Chair of the African Union.

She appreciated the progress made by Angola in strengthening its infrastructure and governance and in promoting sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism.

The President said she was happy to note that the Angolan Parliament has 39 per cent women members, which is a true example of gender equality and inclusive governance.

She recalled that India too has enacted a historic law providing one-third reservation to women in the Parliament and state assemblies.

Murmu said that both countries should look to further expand parliamentary exchanges between the two sides to promote mutual understanding.

The President, before the visit to the Parliament, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto, the first President of the country, who played a prominent role in Angola's struggle for independence.

The President also visited the Fortaleza de So Miguel, the 16th-century colonial era fortress that now houses the Museum of the Armed Forces at Luanda.

The museum narrates the story of Angola's long and complex military history, including its colonial period and struggle for independence.

The President is on a four-day state visit to Angola, followed by a similar tour to Botswana between November 11-13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

US India Trade

India tracks Trump tariff case for impact on trade deal with the USpremium

lockheed martin

We look forward to deepening collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India chief

WTO

Tariffs on copper are not safeguard measures: US on India's claim in WTO

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

Topics : Vice-President of India President of India Angola

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastDelhi BlastOpposition Leaders on Delhi BlastGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon