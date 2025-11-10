Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We look forward to deepening collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India chief

We look forward to deepening collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India chief

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Representatives of more than 30 Indian companies interacted directly with global defence major Lockheed Martin and international partners in Bengaluru to explore opportunities for collaboration and showcase their technological capabilities to support future procurement programmes for the Indian armed forces, according to an official readout.

Post the conference, Lockheed Martin Supply Chain teams are visiting close to 20 supplier facilities across India to assess their capabilities and establish alliances, it said.

Lockheed Martin successfully concluded the 11th edition of its India Suppliers Conference on November 3, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to strengthening India's defence industrial base and connecting Indian companies with its global supply chains, the firm said on Monday.

 

"Building on more than three decades of partnership and seven decades of association with India, the conference was a testament to Lockheed Martin's commitment to nurturing collaborations that support Indian armed forces' critical mission requirements and strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem," it said in the readout.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with Lockheed Martin and international partners to explore opportunities for collaboration and showcase their technological capabilities to support future procurement programmes for the Indian armed forces.

"The one-day conference saw participation from more than 30 Indian companies across large firms, micro, small and medium enterprises, and start-ups," it said.

More than 100 delegates attended the conference and close to 50 business-to-business meetings were organised to explore partnership opportunities.

The event saw participation from serving officers from the armed forces, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, who underscored the state's emergence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Abby Lilly, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Lockheed Martin, shared her perspective on how global sourcing, manufacturing excellence and policy alignment will serve as key enablers for strengthening India-US strategic collaboration.

"Our annual Suppliers Conferences reflect Lockheed Martin's enduring commitment to partnership and strengthening India's defence industrial ecosystem. We continue to identify and engage with Indian suppliers to co-create innovative solutions that enhance supply chain integration and expand global market access," Michael Fernandez, India country head, Lockheed Martin, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We look forward to deepening collaborations that achieve shared growth across the India and US defence sectors," he said.

Lockheed Martin also recognised outstanding Indian suppliers for their exemplary contributions to the company's global programmes.

Rossell Techsys Ltd was honoured for its outstanding support to the firm's production programmes and offset commitments in India, while Veer-O-Metals Pvt. Ltd. was recognised for its excellent quality control and affordability initiatives, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lockheed Martin Lockheed defence sector

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

