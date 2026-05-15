Stealth Ghatak drone must be fast-tracked: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

India should initiate a formal programme on a priority basis to build advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) that will fly alongside and assist the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) manned fighter jets, with a target of achieving the minimum required capabilities by 2030 in order to keep pace with loyal wingman programmes in countries such as the United States and Australia, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on Friday. Against this backdrop, he added that the indigenous Ghatak stealth UCAV programme, currently under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), must be accelerated.

Speaking at a seminar on unmanned aerial systems and how to counter them, organised by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies in the national capital, Air Marshal Dixit explained that the IAF’s future operational concepts could involve indigenous Tejas combat aircraft coordinating in real time with multiple Ghatak UCAVs, each carrying a different mission payload ranging from electronic warfare systems and targeting sensors to precision munitions. The pilots would be able to command these UCAVs through their helmet-mounted control displays and execute specific tasks without putting additional personnel at risk. “This is how the Indian Air Force will fight going forward,” he said.

This concept of pairing conventional fighter jets with autonomous systems is known as manned-unmanned teaming, or MUM-T for short.

Citing the United States’ Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie and Australia’s Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat loyal wingman programmes, Air Marshal Dixit said, “India has Ghatak. We must accelerate it with urgency, with a clear operational requirement from the Indian Air Force and with a committed joint programme involving the DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and qualified private-sector partners.”

Describing the launch of a formal loyal wingman programme as “a very high-priority target”, Air Marshal Dixit added that it should ideally achieve initial operational clearance — military parlance for attaining the minimum required capabilities to be operationally useful — by 2030.

“UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] warfare is not the destination, it is the vanguard of robotic warfare,” he said.

Based on a flying-wing configuration, Ghatak is designed for low radar cross-section and internal weapon carriage. Once operational, Ghatak could undertake deep-strike missions, penetrating heavily defended airspace to hit high-value targets without placing pilots at risk.

Operating autonomously or alongside manned aircraft, it could also be tasked with suppressing or destroying enemy air defences — including radar stations and missile systems — and striking strategic infrastructure with precision-guided munitions.

In March, the Defence Acquisition Council, the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence, granted Acceptance of Necessity — the first step in the acquisition process — for the procurement of 60 Ghatak UCAVs.

Apart from a loyal wingman programme, Air Marshal Dixit underscored four other priority areas: rapidly operationalising the fleet of American-origin MQ-9B drones; urgently building up the air and ballistic missile defence shield under Mission Sudarshan Chakra; creating a national ecosystem for both unmanned aerial systems and defences against them; and developing doctrine and human capital at the same pace as hardware, with tactics updated every six months instead of over years.