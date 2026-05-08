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DRDO, IAF successfully conduct maiden trial of indigenous TARA glide weapon

TARA, the modular range extension kit, is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons

DRDO's TARA

TARA has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon | Image: X/@DRDO_India

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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India has successfully carried out the maiden flight-trial of an indigenously developed glide weapon system off the coast of Odisha.

The Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) system, developed to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons, was tested on Thursday, according to the defence ministry.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of TARA weapon off the coast of Odisha," it said.

It said TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons.

The weapon system has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad along with other DRDO laboratories to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, the ministry said in a statement.

 

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It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems, it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the industry partners involved in the project for the maiden flight-trial of the weapon system.

He described it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : DRDO Indian Air Force Military weapon

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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