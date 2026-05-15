India ready to offer support for West Asia peace: PM Modi during UAE talks
'The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable but the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy', PM Modi added
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India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the prime minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.
We condemned the attacks on the UAE, Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.
The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
Modi further said, "The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable," but "the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy." The prime minister highlighted how the impact of the West Asian conflict is being felt globally, adding, "India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia.
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"The squadron leader requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome," it added. The prime minister was received at the airport by the UAE President, reflecting the importance attached by the country to Modi's visit. The Indian leader was also accorded a guard of honour.
I extend my thanks to my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his "gracious gesture" in receiving me at Abu Dhabi Airport, Modi said on social media.
"And I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:08 PM IST