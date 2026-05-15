India ready to offer support for West Asia peace: PM Modi during UAE talks

India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the prime minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.

We condemned the attacks on the UAE, Modi said in his opening remarks in the meeting with the UAE leader.

The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Modi further said, "The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable," but "the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy." The prime minister highlighted how the impact of the West Asian conflict is being felt globally, adding, "India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia.

F-16 aircraft escorts PM Modi plane's in UAE airspace

In a special gesture, a formation of F-16 fighter aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane when it entered the Gulf country's airspace on Friday.

"The way your air force escorted me today is an honour for the people of India. For quite some time, we had been speaking over the phone, but I was eager to meet you personally. I am very happy to meet you today," Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during their meeting.

As the aircraft carrying PM Modi entered the UAE airspace, it was met by a formation of military aircraft, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

"The squadron leader requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome," it added. The prime minister was received at the airport by the UAE President, reflecting the importance attached by the country to Modi's visit. The Indian leader was also accorded a guard of honour.

I extend my thanks to my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his "gracious gesture" in receiving me at Abu Dhabi Airport, Modi said on social media.

"And I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.