Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft breaching island nation's airspace

According to the ministry's report, three PLA aircraft and six vessels belonging to China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected as of 6 am local time (UTC+8). Of particular concern was the entry of two aircraft into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

An Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) is a region of airspace in which a country tries to identify, locate, and control aircraft in the interest of national security.

Taiwan's Armed Forces promptly responded by monitoring the activities and taking necessary precautions to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty and security.

"3 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.



This latest incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing frequently conducting military maneuvers and exercises near the self-governing island. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, maintains its autonomy despite China's claims of sovereignty over the island.

The Ministry of National Defence did not provide further details regarding the specific type of aircraft or vessels involved in the recent activity, nor did it disclose any specific actions taken by the ROC Armed Forces in response to the situation.

The presence of PLA military assets near Taiwan continues to be a sensitive issue, heightening concerns over potential escalations in the region. The Taiwanese government has consistently called for international support and attention to ensure stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships near Taiwan.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.