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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tejas Mk1A deliveries may slip beyond June; IAF open to concessions: Source

Tejas Mk1A deliveries may slip beyond June; IAF open to concessions: Source

IAF willing to accept deliveries if jet is combat-capable and remaining gaps are assured to be bridged in a timely manner

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Tejas Mark-1A (File photo)

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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Commencement of deliveries of the Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A) combat aircraft being built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could be pushed beyond June, a defence source told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. The Indian Air Force (IAF), however, is willing to accept the aircraft with certain concessions, provided critical capabilities related to weapons firing, sensors, and electronic warfare are available at a level where the jet is combat-capable at the time of delivery, the source added.
 
The commencement of deliveries is already delayed by over two years from the original February 2024 deadline.
 
“While the IAF is willing to accept the aircraft even if certain capabilities are not yet fully available, this may require a modification of the contract. That falls under the Ministry of Defence’s ambit,” the source said.
 
 
The source explained, for example, that if the aircraft possesses certain electronic warfare capabilities, but the required level of automation in that regard has yet to be achieved, the IAF would still be willing to accept deliveries, provided full functionality is assured in a timely manner down the line. “Pilots would manually perform such tasks in previous generations of aircraft, so that is something the IAF can work around for a certain amount of time,” the source added.
 
Previously, a separate defence source had explained that, in order to commence deliveries in March, HAL had sought certain relaxations in meeting the Air Staff Quality Requirements (ASQR) it had originally agreed to for the Mk1A jets. ASQRs are specific, documented standards, qualifications, and performance metrics that equipment must meet to fulfil operational requirements.

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HAL missed the original February 2024 deadline to begin deliveries of the first tranche of 83 Mk1A jets — contracted for Rs 36,400 crore in February 2021. The slippage was attributed primarily to delays in the arrival of the F404-IN20 engines from American manufacturer GE Aerospace. Subsequently, the complex process of weapons and systems integration has also affected the project.
 
The deliveries of the first tranche were originally scheduled to be completed by February 2028.
 
In September 2025, HAL received a follow-on order for a second tranche comprising 97 Mk1A aircraft at a cost exceeding Rs 62,370 crore. Deliveries under this contract are expected to commence in FY28 and conclude over six years.
 
An improved variant of the indigenous Tejas Mk1, which is already operational with the IAF, the Mk1A is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar — the standard for modern radars, enabling detection of adversaries at longer ranges; beyond-visual-range missiles — allowing adversaries to be engaged from greater distances; an electronic warfare suite — providing protection against adversary sensors and weapons; and air-to-air refuelling capability — extending both the aircraft’s range and the amount of time it can remain airborne.

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Topics : Tejas Mark 1 A Indian Air Force External Affairs Defence Security News BS Reads

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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