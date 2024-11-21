Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / There should be cooperation over space-sea, not conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

There should be cooperation over space-sea, not conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

The prime minister, who arrived in Guyana on the final leg of his three-nation visit, is the first Indian head of the state to visit the country in more than 50 years

PM Modi in Guyana

PM Modi addressing Parliament in Guyana

Press Trust of India Georgetown
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Offering the mantra of 'Democracy First, Humanity First' for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that space and sea should be subjects of "universal cooperation", not universal conflict.

In his address at a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana here, Modi also said India has "never moved forward with selfishness, expansionist attitude", and it has always been away from harbouring any feeling of seizing resources.

The prime minister, who arrived in Guyana on the final leg of his three-nation visit, is the first Indian head of the state to visit the country in more than 50 years.

 

"For the world to move forward, the biggest mantra is 'Democracy First, Humanity First'. The spirit of democracy first teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone's development. Humanity First guides our decision-making. When we make Humanity First the basis of our decision-making, the results are also ones which benefit humanity," he said.

In his address, Modi also asserted that it is "time for awakening of the Global South", and for its members to come together to create a new global order.

"For the world, this is not a time for conflict. It is a time to identify and eliminate the conditions that lead to conflict," he said.

"I believe that space and sea should be subjects of universal cooperation, not universal conflict," Modi said.

More From This Section

For several years, during joint training such as Exercise Malabar as well as in actual counter-submarine patrols, the Indian and Australian navies have developed operational practices to deter submarines from China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PL

India, Aus firm up air-to-air refuelling arrangement for military aircraft

Chinese J-35A stealth fighter jet

From new stealth jet to colossal drone: China's latest weapons revealed

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Under China's glare, Pakistan launches Balochistan offensive to save CPEC

Security forces in Sea Vigil at Victoria Memorial

Indian Navy demonstrates tactical response at Sea Vigil-24 in Kolkata

Rajnath Singh

India always advocated, practiced dialogue for resolving issues: Rajnath

In his remarks, Modi termed the India-Guyana ties of 'mitti' (soil) as full of cordiality, referring to their cultural ties of over a century and a half.

He said that "Bharat says, every nation matters" and underlined that India sees island nations not as small countries but as large ocean countries.

He said that in the spirit of 'Democracy First, Humanity First', India is also doing its duty as a 'Vishwa Bandhu', acting as first responders in times of crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi, Guyana President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali welcomes India's commitment to Guyana's sugar industry

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, PM Modi with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali and delegates

PM Modi inks 10 MoUs with Guyana covering agriculture, UPI, defence

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mohamed Irfaan, Guyana President

PM Modi proposes 7 'key pillars' to boost ties between India, CARICOM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi set to address special session of Guyanese Parliament today

Topics : Narendra Modi guyana Narendra Modi speech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon