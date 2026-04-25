DRDO unveils two advanced armoured platforms for Indian defence forces

Two key armoured platforms designed and developed by the DRDO, to meet the emerging operational requirements of the armed forces, were unveiled on Saturday.

The Advanced Armoured Platforms (Tracked and Wheeled), designed and developed by Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, were unveiled by Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat at the premises of the DRDO's laboratory in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, the defence ministry said.

"The platforms have been developed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the defence forces," it said in a statement.

Both the platforms have been integrated with indigenously designed and developed 30 mm crewless turret, with advanced features to meet the mobility, fire power and protection requirements, it said.

The 30 mm crewless turret along with the 7.62 mm PKT gun is configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles as well. The base design has the capabilities to be configured for multiple roles. The indigenous content is to the tune of 65 per cent with plans to increase it to 90 per cent, the ministry said.

"Integrated with high power engine and automatic transmission, these platforms possess a high power to weight ratio, higher speed capabilities, gradient and obstacle negotiating capability, STANAG (a measure of the level of protection) level 4 and 5 protection with modular blast and ballistic protection all around," the statement said.

Amphibian with improved water obstacle crossing capability by incorporating hydro jets provides operational flexibility in the platforms, it said.

The manufacturing of the platforms has been carried out by two industry partners TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited supported by many MSMEs, the ministry said.

This collaboration has resulted in strengthening the evolving defence ecosystem.