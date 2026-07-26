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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Vessel with 4 Indians struck at Ukraine's Odesa port, two confirmed safe

Vessel with 4 Indians struck at Ukraine's Odesa port, two confirmed safe

In a post on X, the Embassy said that search and rescue operations are being carried out

Vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos, on June 20.

Representative Image: A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals on board was struck at the port of Odesa. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals on board was struck at the port of Odesa and two of them are safe while information is awaited regarding the other two persons, India's Embassy in Ukraine said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Embassy said that search and rescue operations are being carried out.

The Indian Embassy also said that it is in touch with the concerned authorities.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," the Embassy said in a post on X.

 

The Indian Embassy also informed about the point of contact.

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"Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in, cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in Our Emergency contact no. - +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia," it said.

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards.

It said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ukraine Russia Indian embassy

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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