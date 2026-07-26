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Govt issues advisory for sailors after five seafarers killed in Black Sea

The MEA has advised Indian nationals to assess security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea region

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Four Indians were killed and another critically injured when MV Golden Leo was attacked on July 19 while departing the Ukrainian port of Odesa. (Representational image/Credit: AP)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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The government on Sunday advised Indian nationals to carefully assess the security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea, after attacks in the region killed five Indian seafarers.
 
An adivosry issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remained highly volatile because of the continuing conflict. Commercial vessels face significant risks from missile and drone attacks, with such incidents increasing since April 2026, it said.
   
 

Indian sailors come in line of conflict

 
Four Indians were killed and another critically injured when MV Golden Leo was attacked on July 19 while departing the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The vessel had 17 crew members, including five Indians.
 
India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and subsequently summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to convey its concerns.

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In a separate incident, an Indian seafarer was killed when MV Omorfi was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. The vessel had 10 crew members, including three Indians. The other two Indian crew members were reported to be safe.
 
Indian sailors have also been killed and injured in attacks on tankers and cargo vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
 
Ten Indian sailors had been killed and dozens injured in attacks linked to the conflict over key West Asian shipping routes by July 21, according to an ABC News report.   
The attacks prompted the government to announce real-time monitoring of Indians working on vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. Shipping companies were also advised against recruiting new Indian crew members for voyages through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
The MEA has said attacks on commercial shipping endanger civilian crew members and threaten freedom of navigation and global commerce.
 

What has the MEA advised Indian seafarers?

 
The ministry said Indian nationals considering employment on vessels operating in the conflict-affected region should obtain detailed information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators before accepting an assignment.
 
Seafarers should confirm the vessel’s intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response procedures.
 
The terms of employment should comply with international maritime standards and include provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation in an emergency, according to the advisory.
 
The ministry also asked seafarers to keep their families informed about their itineraries and remain in regular contact with them.
 
Indian crew members should monitor advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other government authorities, besides following instructions from ship operators and maritime agencies.
 
Indian nationals requiring assistance have been advised to contact the Indian embassy or consulates in the region.

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Topics : Ministry of External Affairs container shipping Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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