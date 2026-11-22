The talks started on September 6-7, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s September 12-13 New Delhi visit for the BRICS summit.

While there is little specific information on the military discussions, they were called to ease tensions at the border near Arunachal Pradesh, where locals have spotted Chinese troops and graffiti since July. In October, a then-top official of an Indian paramilitary force also publicly confirmed that many “face-offs” had occurred.

The latest corps commander-level talks were led by Lt Gen Girish Kalia, commander of the Indian Army’s III Corps, and a senior People’s Liberation Army officer, likely from its Western Theater Command, as was the case in early September.

A source said on Sunday that “de-escalation was visible” on the ground there.

An Indian foreign policy analyst recently told Business Standard that the situation was “under control” amid “heavy deployment” of Indian troops, and that India “has a military advantage” in that terrain today, especially after thinking about lessons from the 1962 war for decades.

The last round of India-China boundary talks between special representatives National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in August prompted the first corps commander-level talks in this sector.

India and China do not agree on the length of their border and have different perceptions of claim lines. The eastern sector spans Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh; the least contentious middle sector stretches along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India, and Tibet in China; and the western sector runs along Ladakh and the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin region that India claims, making this the most militarised zone of the India-China border dispute.

Since the Sino-Indian War, China has claimed the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. This year, the government standardised the names of 27 locations and natural features in Arunachal Pradesh to counter Chinese cartographic campaigns of “renaming” places elsewhere.