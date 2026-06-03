Datanomics: Insurance plaints double in six years driven by health
Health insurance is driving a surge in insurance complaints, with grievance filings rising sharply despite the segment accounting for a relatively small share of premiums
Sneha Sasikumar
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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) recently said insurance ombudsmen resolved 41,055 grievances in 2025-26 (FY26). The data shows total complaints with the ombudsmen nearly doubled in six years since FY20, driven largely by health insurance.
Topics : IRDAI Health Insurance Insurance Insurance News