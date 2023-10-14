close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 194,200 new members in August

922,000 employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.48 per cent of the total employees

ESIC

File photo of ESIC Medical College, Faridabad | Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 19.42 lakh new subscribers in August, according to provisional payroll data.
"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 19.42 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August, 2023," the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement on Friday.
According to the data, around 24,849 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the month of August, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.
Data revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation, as out of the total 19.42 lakh employees added during the month, 9.22 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.48 per cent of the total employees.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.73 lakh in August, 2023.
The data shows that a total 75 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2023.
It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, it stated.
The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June

ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data

ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

Premiums of non-life insurance companies rise by 14.86% in H1FY24

Irdai to deploy Bima Vahak in every Gram Panchayat before end of 2024

Strategy shift at top insurer LIC aids in lowering govt borrowing costs

Govt considers financial creditor status for insurers issuing surety bond

Topics : Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Insurance ESIC

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon