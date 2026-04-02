Irdai seeks compliance check, action plan on dark patterns from insurers

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Thursday asked regulated entities to carry out a self-assessment on the status of compliance with the guidelines on prevention and regulation of dark patterns issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) within 15 days. Entities found to be non-compliant must submit an action plan with timelines for removing dark patterns within one month.

Irdai had recently highlighted the need for regulated entities offering insurance products on e-platforms to comply with the Guidelines on Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns issued by the CCPA on November 30, 2023. The move is in line with a broader regulatory push across the financial sector to curb deceptive digital practices.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also flagged concerns around “dark patterns” — user interface designs that mislead or manipulate consumers into unintended actions.

"While bringing attention to the guidelines, Irdai advised the concerned regulated entities to carry out a self-assessment on the status of compliance and submit a report within 15 days. Wherever non-compliance is found, an action plan with timelines for removing the dark patterns has to be submitted within one month," Irdai said.