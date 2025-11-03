Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Govt seeks applications for Irdai WTM in actuary and distribution

Govt seeks applications for Irdai WTM in actuary and distribution

The Ministry of Finance has opened applications for two senior Irdai positions - Whole Time Members (Actuary and Distribution) - as the current incumbents' terms conclude in January and February 2026

irdai

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the positions of two Whole Time Members — Actuary and Distribution — in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), as the tenures of the incumbent Whole Time Member (Actuary) P K Arora and Whole Time Member (Distribution) Satyajit Tripathy end in January 2026 and February 2026, respectively.
 
What qualifications are required for the Irdai Actuary position?
 
In its advertisement, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) invited applications from individuals with “knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline which would, in the opinion of the Central Government, be useful to the Authority.”
 
 
For the actuarial position, applicants should preferably be fellows of the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK (IFA), Institute of Actuaries of Australia, Society of Actuaries in the US, or the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Candidates must have at least 25 years of experience in actuarial science, including a minimum of three years at a senior level.
 
What are the eligibility criteria for the Member (Distribution) post?

Also Read

Ajay Seth, chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

As insurance regulator, I have an open mind: Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth

Sumit

Insurance sector is currently at unstable equilibrium: Irdai chief

(L-R) NAVEEN CHANDRA JHA, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance; YASHISH DAHIYA, Chairman & Group CEO, PB Fintech; TAPAN SINGHEL, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance and ANUP RAU, MD & CEO, Generali Central Insurance (PHOTOs: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

BFSI Summit: General insurers call for norms to navigate climate disasters

(L-R) Debashish Banerjee, partner, Deloitte India; Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance; Narendra Bharindwal, president, IBAI, and Amit Roy, partner and leader, PwC India

BS BFSI Summit: Bima Sugam to transform insurance sector, says industry

IRDAI chief Ajay Seth

GST cut puts insurance on par with food in fiscal policy, says Irdai chief

 
For the role of Member (Distribution), the applicant must be a person of ability, integrity, and standing who preferably holds a postgraduate or professional degree in management, marketing, consumer affairs, or any related discipline considered useful to the Authority by the Central Government. Candidates should have at least 25 years of experience leading to a senior executive or management position in their respective organisations.
 
Applicants from the public or private sector should preferably have at least two years of experience at the board level or one level below it. Candidates from the regulatory sector should have a minimum of two years of experience as executive director in a regulatory body, while academicians should have at least two years of experience as a professor in the relevant department or faculty.
 
What are the age and deadline criteria for applicants?
 
The applicant’s age should not exceed 60 years as on the date of the vacancy — February 2, 2026, for the role of Member (Distribution), and January 4, 2026, for the Member (Actuary) position.
 
The last date for submitting applications is December 1, 2025.

More From This Section

Health Insurance Plans

GST cut, festive boost drive surge in health and motor insurance salespremium

(L-R) Ratnakar Patnaik, MD, LIC; Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Life Insurance; Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak Life Insurance (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

GST waiver alone not enough to deepen penetration, say insurers

bfsi summit 2025

Bima Sugam can widen insurance access, say industry leaders at BFSI Summit

BFSI, general insurance

General insurers brace for climate, cyber and EV-era risks at BFSI Summit

Anup Bagchi, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Tarun Chugh, Ratnakar Patnaik, bfsi summit 2025

Awareness, risk management key to insurance growth: Leaders at BFSI Summit

Topics : IRDAI Insurance Sector Irdai chairman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon