Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Mphasis joins hands with Sixfold to provide AI solution to insurers

Mphasis joins hands with Sixfold to provide AI solution to insurers

This collaboration follows the trend of adoption of AI technology in the insurance sector

insurance

Sixfold develops AI tools that help insurance companies assess risks more efficiently, a key part of deciding whether or not to offer a policy and at what price

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Mphasis on Monday announced a new partnership with Sixfold, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up based in the United States and United Kingdom, to make the insurance process more accurate and efficient.
 
Sixfold develops AI tools that help insurance companies assess risks more efficiently, a key part of deciding whether or not to offer a policy and at what price. It supports faster submission intake and underwriting — the process involved in calculating the risk of insurance. Sixfold’s platform automates this process, helping insurers make quicker, more confident decisions.
 
Through this partnership, Mphasis will integrate Sixfold’s AI solutions into its existing workflows. This is expected to reduce the insurance review time by more than half and help underwriters — professionals who evaluate risks — increase their efficiency without compromising accuracy. 
 
 
“Mphasis is excited to partner with Sixfold to accelerate AI adoption in the insurance industry. By leveraging Sixfold’s AI expertise in combination with expertise from Mphasis.ai and our insurance technology capabilities, we are able to deliver advanced, data-driven automation solutions for global insurers, driving efficiency, accuracy, and innovation across the insurance value chain,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.
 
“Sixfold was built to solve real problems for underwriters — and to make the entire process better for brokers and customers,” said Alex Schmelkin, Founder and CEO of Sixfold. “That means making implementation simple and fast. Mphasis has a great track record of getting technology live inside real-world insurance workflows. With them, insurers can move quickly, see impact fast, and do it all without adding extra work to their teams. That’s a win for everyone involved.”
 
This collaboration follows the growing trend of adopting AI technology in the insurance sector.
 

More From This Section

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

Ahmedabad plane crash: Life insurers speed up claim settlement for victims

PremiumAhmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Crash likely to trigger claims up to $150 mn for insurers, reinsurers

insurance plans

US insurers to more than double AI investment in 3-5 years: Wipro report

insurers, insurance

Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Sumit Madan as MD & CEO effective Oct 1

Topics : Artificial intelligence Mphasis Technology Insurance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon