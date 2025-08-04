Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Policybazaar fined ₹5 crore by Irdai for violations of insurance norms

Policybazaar fined ₹5 crore by Irdai for violations of insurance norms

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also issued direction, advisory and caution to the company

Irdai may limit insurance companies' overdependence on parent banks

The regulator said a penalty of ₹5 crore has been impose on M/s Policybazaar Web Aggregator Pvt Ltd. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulator Irdai has imposed a ₹5 crore penalty on Policybazaar Insurance Brokers for certain lapses and also cautioned against violating insurance norms. Policybazaar Insurance Brokers was earlier known as Policybazaar Web Aggregator.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has also issued direction, advisory and caution to the company, according an official statement.

The regulator said a penalty of ₹5 crore has been impose on M/s Policybazaar Web Aggregator Pvt Ltd (now known as 'M/s Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd') along with direction, advisory and caution for various violations" established under Insurance Act, 1938 and Rules and Regulations.  Policybazaar was founded in 2008 and has sold over 42 million policies since inception.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Renewal of life insurers' policies, after 1 year, declines in June quarterpremium

life insurance, insurance

Drop in high-value ticket life policies drags 13th-month persistency ratiopremium

life insurance, insurance

Strong Q1 results, guidance lift New India Assurance shares by 18%

insurers, insurance

Meeting motor TP obligation tough due to IRDAI formula: Shriram General MD

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE

Irdai sets higher targets for rural, social, and motor TP coverage in FY27

Topics : IRDAI Policybazaar Insurance PSUs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon