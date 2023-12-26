Gujarat Maritime Board attracts investment proposal of Rs 1.50 trillion

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) has attracted investment proposals of Rs 1.50 lakh crore by inking investment intentions with over 200 entities ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, a top official said on Tuesday.
GMB, a state government agency for port development, inked more than 140 Investment Intention Forms (IIFs) and about 50 strategic partnership MoUs, he said.
The cumulative proposed investment amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with 90,000 employment opportunities in the run-up to the 10th edition of the Summit to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10-12, said GMB vice chairman and CEO Rajkumar Beniwal.
Addressing media persons, Beniwal said GMB will host a seminar on port-led city development in Gujarat on January 11 under the 10th edition of VGGS.
"The seminar is designed to explore, discuss, and promote the transformative potential of port-led development in the urban system," he said.
He said the upcoming seminar aims to enhance understanding of the port-led city development concept, emphasising its potential for economic growth and urban transformation.
The event seeks to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships, investments, and collaborations to expedite port-led city development through technology and innovation in smart infrastructure, logistics, and sustainability for port-led cities, he added.
The inaugural session is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sabarnanda Sonowal among other dignitaries, he said.
Panel discussions will be organised on port-led economic opportunities and integration of ports with urban and industrial development, Beniwal said.
"The seminar on ports aims to be an insightful and engaging event, offering participants the opportunity to delve into the transformative aspects of port-led city development. It will provide a comprehensive understanding of the programme's implications for holistic development, informed decision-making, and the sustainable growth of Gujarat and the entire globe," he added.

Topics : Gujarat Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Vibrant Gujarat Gujarat government

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

