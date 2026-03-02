EPFO retains employees' provident fund interest rate at 8.25% for 2025-26

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) on Monday recommended keeping the interest rate on employees’ provident fund unchanged from the previous year at 8.25 per cent for the year 2025-26 (FY26).

This is the second year in a row that the EPF interest rate has been kept unchanged at 8.25 per cent.

The last change in this rate was made in 2024, when it was raised to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent for the year 2023-24 (FY24). In FY22, the interest rate had plunged to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent.

The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which is its apex decision-making body, made a decision on the interest rate in its 239th meeting on Monday, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The proposal will now be sent to the Ministry of Finance for final approval, after which the interest will be credited to the accounts of its over 70 million active subscribers.

In its meeting, the CBT also cleared a one-time amnesty scheme to regularise income tax–recognised trusts not yet covered under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, offering a six-month compliance window with waiver of damages and penalties for eligible establishments.

The Board cleared a simplified, tech-enabled standard operating procedure (SOP) on EPF exemption under the EPFO, merging four SOPs and the Exemption Manual into a single digital framework to ease compliance, enable paperless processing and streamline audits and exemption cases.

The CBT also approved new social security schemes under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The newly approved EPF Scheme, 2026, Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, and the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026 will replace the existing schemes.

Additionally, the retirement fund manager approved a pilot project for auto-initiation of claim settlement in inoperative EPFO accounts with unclaimed balances of Rs 1,000 or less. In the first phase, around 1.33 lakh such accounts, amounting to nearly Rs 5.68 crore, will be covered under this initiative.

Moreover, the Board cleared SOPs to formalise a transparent, time-bound response protocol for corporate actions such as buybacks and call/put options, and for equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and liquid mutual fund investments to streamline fund management.