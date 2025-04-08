Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank of Maharashtra's credit growth surpasses total deposit growth

Bank of Maharashtra's credit growth surpasses total deposit growth

The lender's total advances grew by 17.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.4 trillion, while on a quarterly basis, advances were up by 5 per cent

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

(Photo: Reuters)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The state-owned lender, Bank of Maharashtra, on Tuesday reported a rise of 13.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.07 trillion in its total deposits for the year ended March 31, 2025. On a sequential basis, total deposits rose by 10.1 per cent.
 
The lender’s total advances grew by 17.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.4 trillion, while on a quarterly basis, advances were up by 5 per cent. The bank’s total business expanded by 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.5 trillion as of March 31.
 
The Current Account and Saving Account (CASA) for the quarter inched up by 14.6 per cent on a yearly basis and 19 per cent from Q3FY25 to Rs 1.63 trillion. The CASA ratio stood at 53.3 per cent, up from 52.7 per cent last year and 49.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
 
The bank's credit-deposit (CD) ratio increased to 78.14 per cent from 75.22 per cent in the same quarter last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the CD ratio fell from 81.95 per cent.
 
The government of India is planning to sell its stake in Bank of Maharashtra, bringing its holding below 75 per cent. Presently, the government owns a 79.6 per cent stake in Bank of Maharashtra.
 
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed 3.62 per cent higher at Rs 45.20 apiece, rebounding from its 52-week low of Rs 42.

More From This Section

PremiumShriram Finance

Shriram Finance eyes standalone primary dealership licence from RBI

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Bandhan Bank launches Elite Plus; Bank of Baroda unveils new term deposit

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance ministry notifies Form ITR-B to reveal undisclosed income

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance launches loan against security offering for customers

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates further tracking Chinese yuan; importers stock up dollar

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra credit growth Deposit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon