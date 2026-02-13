Banks need to achieve 60% CD ratio in rural, semi-urban branches: RBI draft

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released draft revised guidelines on the Lead Bank Scheme (LBS), mandating banks to achieve a credit-deposit (CD) ratio of 60 per cent for their rural and semi-urban branches taken together on an all-India basis. The draft norms also asked banks to prioritise opening core banking solution (CBS)-enabled banking outlets in Tier-5 centres.

While the CD ratio target need not be met branch-wise, district-wise, or region-wise, banks are required to ensure that wide inter-state or inter-regional disparities in CD ratios are avoided to minimise regional imbalances in credit deployment.

The regulator noted that low credit off-take in certain districts is attributable to factors such as inadequate infrastructure and limited regional credit absorption capacity. Banks have been advised to review branch-level performance in such districts and take steps to augment credit flow.

Under the revised framework, districts with CD ratios between 40 and 60 per cent will be monitored by the District Consultative Committee (DCC). Districts with CD ratios below 40 per cent and/or Annual Credit Plan (ACP) achievement below 100 per cent of the previous year will be subject to monitoring by a special sub-committee of the DCC, with the Lead District Manager (LDM) as convener. The sub-committee will formulate action plans to improve CD ratios, with progress reviewed in DCC meetings.

Districts with CD ratios below 20 per cent will be classified as a special category. In such cases, in addition to a special sub-committee and action plan, state governments will be required to undertake targeted efforts to create enabling infrastructure and conditions for lending, while banks will be responsible for enhancing credit disbursement. Progress in these districts will be monitored by the DCC and reported to banks’ corporate offices for focused intervention.

The draft said SLBC convenor banks will have to identify and maintain an updated list of all unbanked rural centres (URCs) in the state and display it on SLBC websites to facilitate banks in selecting locations for opening banking outlets. To meet the requirement of opening at least 25 per cent of banking outlets in Tier-5 and Tier-6 URCs, banks need to prioritise unbanked villages with populations above 5,000 (Tier-5 centres) and ensure their coverage with CBS-enabled banking outlets on a priority basis.

For Tier-6 centres, SLBC/UTLBC convenor banks shall monitor coverage, advise lead banks to review progress in DCC meetings, and ensure that member banks update the RBI’s CISBI portal as and when outlets are opened. The updated URC list shall be reviewed in all SLBC meetings while assessing progress in banking outreach. SLBCs/UTLBCs shall also formulate and implement action plans aligned with the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) 2025–30, with defined mid-term milestones and ongoing monitoring.

The Lead Bank Scheme (LBS), introduced in 1969, provides a structured mechanism for coordination among banks, government agencies, and other stakeholders to facilitate priority sector credit flow, promote financial inclusion, and support rural development.

The revised guidelines seek to fine-tune the objectives of the scheme, strengthen institutional mechanisms, clarify roles and responsibilities, and reinforce the functioning of State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs) and LDM offices.

RBI has invited public comments on the draft guidelines by March 6.

Under the LBS framework, the RBI designates a commercial bank as the lead bank in each district to coordinate credit institutions and stakeholders. Each lead bank appoints an LDM to oversee district-level implementation. NABARD appoints a District Development Manager (DDM) to promote rural credit, financial inclusion, and agricultural and rural development, while the RBI designates a Lead District Officer (LDO) to represent it at the district level.

At the state/UT level, the RBI designates a bank with significant presence as the SLBC/UTLBC convenor bank.

Credit planning under LBS will follow a bottom-up approach, with block-wise and activity-wise assessment of credit potential. NABARD’s DDM will prepare the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) by assessing long-term development potential, factoring in infrastructure, marketing linkages, and government policies.

A pre-PLP meeting will be convened by the LDM in June, which will review sectoral credit potential and district-level developments, with the PLP finalised by August.

Following acceptance of the PLP, banks’ controlling offices will circulate block- and activity-wise potential to branches for preparation of Branch Credit Plans (BCPs). These are consolidated at the block level through Block Level Bankers’ Committee (BLBC) meetings into Block Credit Plans, guided by the LDM and DDM.

All Block Credit Plans will be aggregated by the LDM into the District Credit Plan (DCP), which will incorporate past performance and PLP projections to ensure plans are aspirational yet realistic. Banks’ zonal and controlling offices factor DCP estimates into their annual business plans.

The approved DCP will be placed before the DCC for acceptance and subsequently consolidated by the SLBC convenor bank into the State Level Annual Credit Plan (ACP), which is launched by April 1 each year.