close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday announced launch of several new products and utilities including digitised personal loans and upgraded mobile banking

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bank of Maharashtra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday announced launch of several new products and utilities including digitised personal loans and upgraded mobile banking.

To make customer journey more efficient and strengthen bank's digitization journey, the bank launched, end-to-end digitised personal loans for customers in several regions viz. Pune region (Pune West, Pune City & Pune East), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna and Chandigarh, BoM said in a statement.

Existing customers can avail loan up to Rs 20 lakh, in a hassle free manner, through digitised medium, it said.

To add to the customer delight bank came up with features for its Visa and Rupaydebit Cards. Visa International Debit Card is new edge contactless card which will work on all tap & pay device, across India and abroad, which can be availed without any joining fees, it said.

It can also serve as an electronic purse, where money gets debited instantly from the account whenever the customers pays, it said, adding, the Rupay Select Debit card is an international contactless card that provides benefits such as airport lounge access, health check-up etc.

The Rupay Petro Debit Card provides rewarding fuel savings and other benefits to the customers, more particularly creating ease of doing business through cashless cards which shall be used by tour & transport operators etc, it said.

Also Read

Fino Payments discussing SFB transition internally: MD & CEO Rishi Gupta

Bank customers scramble to renew agreement as new locker rules kick in

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net doubles YoY to Rs 535 cr as NIM improves

BoM tops list of public sector lenders in loan growth, asset quality

BoM raises Rs 880 crore through bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

Centre notifies committee on pension schemes for govt employees

RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?

It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo

The Mobile banking spectrum has been further improved through several new features viz. ASBA information, mudra loan information, term deposit ROI chart, Government Schemes, FAQ on Demat Account, Agriculture Loan under Kisan Corner & Gold loan information, it said.

In its continual efforts to enhance ease of banking, for its customers and staff, BoM MD A S Rajeev said the bank has introduced an array of competitive products and services, to cater to every section of the society.

New age Banking users need seamless services at the drop of a hat. Technology is the driver which can achieve this objective, the bank's executive director Asheesh Pandey said.

To increase the bank's vehicle loan portfolio, the bank made an Integration with Maruti Suzuki. Through this integration, digital leads will be captured directly in loan life cycle management software of the bank.

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra | customers

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre notifies committee on pension schemes for govt employees

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan
3 min read
Premium

RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?

Reserve Bank of India
1 min read

It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo

Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Sebi asks investment advisers to display info prominently in advertisements

Image
2 min read

Monetary policy: Bond yields soften after RBI hits pause on rate hike

long-term bonds
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read
Premium

RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?

Reserve Bank of India
1 min read

It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo

Shaktikanta Das
4 min read
Premium

RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

Indian Rupee
4 min read

RBI to come out with centralised web portal to search unclaimed deposits

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon