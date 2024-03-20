Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Collection efficiency for personal loans reduces in December: ICRA

Earlier, in October 2023, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had flagged the high growth in certain components of consumer credit, of which personal loans are a component

personal loan

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The collection efficiency for personal loans reduced from 95 per cent in June 2023 to 93 per cent in December 2023, owing to higher festive season spending by customers and the relatively low priority of personal loan repayments, according to rating agency ICRA. These loans are given without collateral.

Abhishek Dafria, Senior Vice President and Group Head - Structured Finance Ratings at ICRA, said the collection efficiency for this pool is expected to remain around the same level in the fourth quarter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, in October 2023, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had flagged the high growth in certain components of consumer credit, of which personal loans are a component.


RBI had advised banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks, if any, and institute suitable safeguards in their own interest.

Later in November, the regulator hiked the risk weights for consumer credit from 100 per cent to 125 per cent, meaning lenders would have to set aside more capital for such exposures.
 
ICRA said the delinquencies in the securitised personal loans pools have remained range-bound, with 90+ days past due (dpd) between 1.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent. The outstanding pool of securitised loans in this category is about Rs 1,200 crore.

Secured Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) pools have outperformed unsecured SME pools in terms of collection efficiency and asset quality.

Overall, SME pools’ 90+ days dues increased from 1.5 per cent in June 2023 to 2.6 per cent in January 2024. The major contributors to this rising delinquency are the unsecured SME pools. The secured SME pools continue to report robust asset quality, ICRA said.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Irdai to introduce collaterals for reinsurance transactions with CBRs

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Government CPSE dividend collection hits record high of Rs 61,149 crore

RBI Guv, Sebi head meet FM ahead of interest rate meet next month

Bond yields changed little ahead of US Federal Reserve's rate decision

HDFC Bank closes $1.15 bn stake sale in education finance arm HDFC Credila

Infra lender NaBFID considers bond sale to raise up to $4.8 billion

Regulatory overreach? Sebi and RBI acting tough to restore credibility

Topics : Personal loans ICRA Instant loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon