Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bond yields changed little ahead of US Federal Reserve's rate decision

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.0918%, following its previous close of 7.0981%

bonds

The benchmark Brent crude contract exceeded the $87 per barrel mark, rising nearly 7% in the past five sessions through Tuesday.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields ended steady on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. central bank meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.0918%, following its previous close of 7.0981%.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision after Indian market hours, against the backdrop of recent data showing robust inflation in the world's largest economy.
 
"We now see a high probability of 'no Fed cuts' in 2024 as they struggle to get to the last mile of disinflation," Madhavi Arora, lead economist at brokerage Emkay Global, said.
 
The odds of an interest rate cut in June have eased below 60% from around 70% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"That will also mean a shallower rate cut cycle. This will soon spill over to emerging market central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," Arora added.
 
The RBI has kept its interest rate steady at 6.5% during the past six policy meetings and indicated it would consider rate cuts only when retail inflation eases closer to the 4% target on a sustainable basis.
 
U.S. Treasury yields have stayed elevated, reflecting concerns over a delayed start to the rate-cutting cycle. The 10-year yield hovered around the 4.30% level.
 
Meanwhile, the persistent rise in oil prices is detrimental to Indian bonds as elevated commodity prices could translate into higher domestic retail inflation.
 
The benchmark Brent crude contract exceeded the $87 per barrel mark, rising nearly 7% in the past five sessions through Tuesday.
 
The RBI will also conduct state debt sale worth 240 billion rupees on Thursday.


Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

HDFC Bank closes $1.15 bn stake sale in education finance arm HDFC Credila

Infra lender NaBFID considers bond sale to raise up to $4.8 billion

Regulatory overreach? Sebi and RBI acting tough to restore credibility

Govt considers changing SARFAESI, DRT; to provide legal weight to e-notices

Net direct tax collections rise 20% at Rs 18.9 trillion till March 17

Topics : bond market Bonds Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon