Cred launches product to track expenses, view total bank account balances

Fintech major Cred on Thursday announced the launch of Cred Money that enables users to have a unified view of all their bank account balances, reminders for recurring payments beyond credit card transactions, and a tool to analyse spends.

The new Cred product will be rolled out to its members in phases starting Thursday, making it one of the first fintechs to launch the offering.

Users of the Bengaluru-based fintech company can use the product’s services without sharing their bank account login credentials or statements, the company said.

For recurring payments such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), equated monthly instalments (EMIs), rent, staff salaries, insurance premiums, among others, the app would send users reminders and updates.