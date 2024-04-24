Credit card spends rise 27% to Rs 18.26 trillion in FY24: RBI data

Credit card spends increased by 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 18.26 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 from nearly Rs 14 trillion in the year-ago period, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In March 2024, credit card spends rose by nearly 10.07 per cent to Rs 1.64 trillion over Rs 1.49 trillion in February, driven by the financial year-end and festival sales during March.





"The festive season and the fact that March is the year-end likely drove transactions in the month on a sequential basis. The growth in credit card spending will continue, although it is likely to moderate owing to a higher base and regulatory scrutiny," said Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director at CareEdge Ratings.

Out of the total Rs 1.64 trillion, Point of Sale (PoS) transactions in the country rose to Rs 60,378 crore in March 2024 from Rs 54,431.48 crore in February 2024. Meanwhile, e-commerce payments inched up to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 0.95 trillion in the month-ago period.

Among the top card players, transactions using HDFC Bank’s credit card stood at Rs 43,471.29 crore, 8.57 per cent higher than Rs 40,288.51 crore in February. Similarly, Axis Bank posted an 8.05 per cent growth in transactions to Rs 18,941.31 crore from Rs 17,528.97 crore during the same period.

Meanwhile, spending using ICICI Bank's credit card rose by 14.49 per cent to Rs 30,733.11 crore compared to Rs 26,843.03 crore in February.

SBI Card’s transactions rose by 7.32 per cent to Rs 24,949.17 crore.

The total number of credit cards issued by banks in India has crossed the 101 million mark in March 2024.

As of March, the outstanding number of credit cards in the system was 101 million, inching up from 100.60 million at the end of February 2024.

HDFC Bank leads in credit card issuances with the lender’s cards in circulation standing at 20.59 million. Other major players include SBI Card with 18.89 million cards, ICICI Bank with 16.95 million, and Axis Bank with 14.21 million cards in force.