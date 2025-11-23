Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FinMin renews merger proposal of state-owned general insurance firms

FinMin renews merger proposal of state-owned general insurance firms

Govt infused ₹17,450 cr between 2019-20 and 2021-22 in 3 PSU general insurance companies, namely Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance, to bring them out of distress

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Representative Picture: As their finances have improved, the finance ministry is doing a preliminary assessment of the merger of these entities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry is considering an earlier proposal to merge the three state-owned general insurance companies into a single entity, following their improved financial health, to achieve better efficiency and scale.

The government infused Rs 17,450 crore between 2019-20 and 2021-22 in three PSU general insurance companies, namely Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance, to bring them out of financial distress.

In the Budget for 2018-19, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley announced that the three companies -- Oriental Insurance, National Insurance, and United India Insurance -- would be merged into a single insurance entity.

However, the government dropped the idea in July 2020, and the Union Cabinet rather approved a capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore into the three general insurance companies.

 

As their finances have improved, the finance ministry is doing a preliminary assessment of the merger of these entities with a view to improving their efficiency, according to sources.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman meets infrastructure, energy experts on Budget for FY27

pension system, pension

Need to relook at Rs 15k ceiling for mandatory pension enrolment: DFS Secy

artificial intelligence machine learning

Finance Ministry's Chintan Shivir discusses use of AI in govt processes

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

CBDT plans nationwide outreach ahead of new Income Tax Act, 2025 rolloutpremium

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance ministry to vet ongoing schemes for 16th Finance Commissionpremium

Besides, the proposal to privatise a general insurance company, as announced by the government, is being examined, sources said, adding that various options are on the table, but nothing has been firmed up yet.

It is to be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the 2021-22 Budget, had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda, including the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

Subsequently, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021, to allow privatisation of state-owned general insurance companies, was approved by Parliament in August 2021.

The amended legislation dropped the requirement that the central government should hold not less than 51 per cent of the equity capital in a specified insurer.

Also, it provided for allowing greater private participation in public sector insurance companies and enhancing insurance penetration and social protection, among other objectives.

To facilitate the entry of new players from overseas to cater to the demand for insurance and increase penetration, the government has lined up a bill seeking to increase the FDI limit to 100 per cent from the existing 74 per cent in the insurance sector in the upcoming Winter session.

The Winter session of Parliament is slated to begin on December 1 and continue till December 19. The session will have 15 working days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bonds

PSU NBFCs plan to raise up to ₹24,000 crore through bonds next week

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

UPI set to interlink with European instant payment system TIPS: RBI

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance revises FY26 gold loan growth projection upward

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi to strengthen link between infra and markets: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Bank

Small finance banks' Q2FY26 profit plunged 55% on rising credit costpremium

Topics : Finance Ministry insurance plans General Insurance Insurance firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon