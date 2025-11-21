Friday, November 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI set to interlink with European instant payment system TIPS: RBI

UPI set to interlink with European instant payment system TIPS: RBI

UPI will be linked with Europe's tips system to enable faster, low-cost cross-border payments between India and the Euro area, with RBI and ECB starting work on technical integration

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

The UPI–TIPS interlinkage is aimed at facilitating cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area and is expected to benefit users of both jurisdictions. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s real-time payments rails Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be interlinked with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), the instant payment system operated by the Eurosystem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
  The UPI–TIPS interlinkage is aimed at facilitating cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area and is expected to benefit users of both jurisdictions.
 
RBI, along with NPCI International Payments (NIPL), was engaging with the European Central Bank on the initiative to connect UPI with TIPS.
 
“Following constructive and sustained engagement, both sides have agreed to start the realisation phase for the UPI–TIPS link,” RBI said in a statement.
 
 
RBI, along with NIPL, is expected to collaborate with the European Central Bank to operationalise the UPI–TIPS link, including technical integration, risk management and settlement arrangements.

Also Read

goods and services tax, GST

Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filingpremium

paytm

Paytm unveils all-new app with AI features to enhance payment experience

scam, fraud, spam call

Your credit is easier to steal than your money: How online lending workspremium

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Festival season brings UPI boom, transactions hit record Rs 27 trn in Oct

Samsung Wallet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs

 
NIPL, the wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is tasked with deploying home-grown payments systems such as UPI and the RuPay card scheme overseas.
 
NPCI operates UPI in the country.
 
Acceptance of UPI as a payment method for Indian tourists has been enabled in countries such as Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Qatar and France.
 
There are more than two million international merchants taken on board to enable UPI acceptance, according to NIPL data.
 
NIPL is supporting countries such as Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago and Peru to develop a system similar to UPI.
 
The Indian government is in talks with at least seven-eight more countries to expand the reach of UPI beyond its borders so that domestic travellers can use the payment service, said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, this week.
 
UPI clocked its highest-ever numbers in volume and value in October, with 20.7 billion transactions worth ₹27.28 trillion being made during the period, driven by increased business activities due to the festival season, coupled with GST 2.0 reliefs.
 
There are 509 million UPI users in India.

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance revises FY26 gold loan growth projection upward

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi to strengthen link between infra and markets: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Bank

Small finance banks' Q2FY26 profit plunged 55% on rising credit costpremium

commercial bank, bank loan

In a first, commercial banks' credit-deposit ratio breaches 80% markpremium

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity funds increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the budget while short-term capital gains (STCG) tax increased from 15 to 20 per cent. “While the 33 per cent increase in STCG tax may seem high, it sho

Govt notifies capital gains scheme, expands digital payment options

Topics : UPI RBI Digital Payments Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon