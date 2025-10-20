Monday, October 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Foreign investors to invest ₹50k cr in finance, banking sectors: Goyal

Foreign investors to invest ₹50k cr in finance, banking sectors: Goyal

Even in turbulent times, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to flow robustly, the minister said

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

This surge in FDI highlights the growing attractiveness of the Indian economy to global investors, he said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that in the last few months, foreign investors have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sectors.

Amidst global headwinds, he said India is an oasis for investments.

He added that today, India is emerging as a preferred investment destination.

Even in turbulent times, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to flow robustly, the minister said.

"In the last few months itself, investors from all over the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector," he said in a post on X.

 

This surge in FDI highlights the growing attractiveness of the Indian economy to global investors, he said.

FDI in India rose 15 per cent to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to USD 5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance

Banking pads up to cover a new ground with risk-based deposit insurancepremium

Audit

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return by 5 days till Oct 25

RBL Bank

Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

corporate bond

Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26premium

Topics : Piyush Goyal finance sector Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon