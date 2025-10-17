Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

M Nagaraju says listing subsidiaries of state-owned financial entities will unlock value, strengthen corporate governance, and enhance market oversight

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government would like the subsidiaries of state-owned financial entities to list as soon as they are mature enough, as it will both unlock value and enhance corporate governance, along with increasing market oversight on the functioning and performance of these companies, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju said during the listing of Canara HSBC Life Insurance in Mumbai on Friday.
 
Nagaraju said, “We have more than 100 subsidiary companies under DFS. We also would like to list some of them as soon as they become mature. One, we can unlock and also bring more corporate governance and market oversight on the functioning and performance of these companies.”
 
 
Government aims to unlock value through listings
 
Currently, there are five listed life insurance companies, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Max Financial Services, apart from the recently listed Canara HSBC Life Insurance.
 
Among non-life insurers, New India Assurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and Go Digit Insurance are listed companies.

Also Read

Angel One

Why is Angel One stock rising despite massive drop in Q2 profit?

M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, on Thursday.

Nabfid must now focus on urban local bodies, says DFS secy M Nagaraju

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs net sellers in financials, IT; autos and services attract inflows

KV Kamath, BFSI

AI rise likely to alter how we assess risk, says JFS chairman KV Kamath

 
At the event, Nagaraju also said that the government’s intention is to unlock the value of subsidiaries of banks, and that other lenders, such as Canara Bank, will take a decision in due course based on market conditions.
 
Several PSU-backed insurers yet to list
 
Currently, PNB MetLife Insurance, backed by Punjab National Bank; IndiaFirst Life Insurance, backed by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India; and Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, backed by Union Bank of India and Bank of India, are among the life insurance companies supported by state-owned lenders that are yet to be listed.
 
‘Insurance for All by 2047’ goal to drive sector growth
 
Speaking on improving insurance penetration, Nagaraju said that the only way to achieve this is by increasing claims paid, which should be treated as an obligation by insurers. The government aims to achieve “Insurance for All by 2047” and is working in that direction.
 
Nagaraju added, “I have seen in the last few years, whenever the incurred claims ratio (ICR) is higher, the market share actually goes up. Those companies that find a reason to deny claims see their market share either stagnate or decline. I think this is how the market should revert and punish the players who are actually not doing their job.”

More From This Section

corporate bond

Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26premium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

I-T department begins action on firms failing to report high-value deals

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI initiatives helping cross-border trade, payments: Governor Malhotra

Allianz

Allianz appoints Ritu Arora as country head for India effective immediately

RBL Bank

RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

Topics : financial services Indian state banks Insurance companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon