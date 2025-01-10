Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / DPIIT officials meet AIFs to promote capital mobilisation for startups

DPIIT officials meet AIFs to promote capital mobilisation for startups

The meeting saw the participation of more than 70 AIFs, with discussions focused on capital mobilisation and promoting funding for startups in smaller cities

Startups, Indian startups

Image: Shutterstock

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Union Budget, officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) met with alternate investment funds (AIFs) on Friday to discuss ways to promote funding for startups in the country.
 
The meeting saw the participation of more than 70 AIFs, with discussions focused on capital mobilisation and promoting funding for startups in smaller cities, a senior government official said.
 
AIFs have already committed to investing Rs 80,000 crore in startups, of which Rs 20,000 crore has been disbursed so far. Under the industry department’s Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS), support is extended to Sebi-registered AIFs, which, in turn, invest in startups.
 
 
Startups for problem-solving 
Separately, DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said the government is urging corporates to collaborate with startups to tackle business challenges and promote the growth of new entrepreneurs.

Also Read

Ananth Narayan, WTM, Sebi

A fifth of AIF investments questionable in terms of intent: Sebi official

AIFs seek tax passthrough to compete with emerging 'new asset class'

AIFs seek tax passthrough to compete with emerging 'new asset class'

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC plans AIF expansion with private credit schemes

AIF

Sebi specifies checks for AIFs to curb circumvention and ever-greening

real estate

Golden Growth Fund to raise Rs 400 cr to build realty projects in Delhi

 
“Large companies may have sufficient work on their hands, and if they face any problems, instead of pulling more resources, they may like to collaborate with somebody outside the company to resolve the problem. So in that, we are pushing that you work with startups,” Bhatia told reporters.
 
The abolition of the angel tax in July has resulted in reverse flipping, which has helped startups return and register their firms in India, the secretary said.
 
DPIIT is also looking at greater integration between Indian startups and international markets. “What we want is for our startups to tie up with international companies where they can outsource their problems to our startups. We want that linkage,” Bhatia said.
 

More From This Section

PremiumBudget

Govt may introduce one-time amnesty scheme to resolve Customs disputes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

FinMin meet: MFI representatives seek lowering of asset qualification norms

PremiumSanjiv Puri

Capex should be ramped up by 25% over BE: CII President Sanjiv Puri

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

Expect RBI to cut rates next month, Budget must focus on job creation: CII

TAX

Union Budget should reduce personal I-T for lower-income groups: EY India

Topics : AIF Union Budget DPIIT Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon