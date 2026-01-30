India's foreign exchange reserves hit record high of $709 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $709.41 billion in the week ended January 23, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The total reserves increased by $8 billion during the week on the back of a rise in gold reserves and foreign currency assets.

It took nearly 17 months for foreign exchange reserves to scale a new peak, as the previous high of $705 billion was recorded in the week ended September 27, 2024. The central bank has intervened aggressively in the foreign exchange market over the past one-and-a-half years as the rupee has come under pressure due to global factors.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $14 billion to $701 billion, on the back of a $10-billion buy/sell swap conducted by the central bank during the week.

Gold reserves increased by $5.64 billion to $123 billion during the reported week. Gold prices rose 8.52 per cent to $4,987 per ounce over the same period.

Experts said the increase in reserves was largely driven by revaluation gains due to a rise in gold prices and a fall in the dollar index during the week.

“The revaluation gain was around $12.3 billion and net sale of dollars was about $3.4 billion during the week,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. “The revaluation gain was because of the rise in gold prices and weakness in the dollar,” she added.

The dollar index fell to 98.37 on January 23 from 99.29 on January 16. The index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation in non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound sterling and yen, held as part of the foreign exchange reserves.

“The revaluation gain was there due to a rise in gold prices and there could also have been some actual gold buying,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

During the reported week, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $33 million to $18.7 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also up by $18 million to $4.7 billion during the same period.

So far in the current financial year, India’s foreign exchange reserves have increased by $44 billion.

India’s foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable, providing cover for more than 11 months of goods imports and about 92 per cent of external debt outstanding. The high level of reserves also provides firepower to the central bank to act against exchange-rate volatility.

The rupee has remained under pressure over the past year-and-a-half due to sustained foreign portfolio outflows amid trade tensions with the United States. The rupee was the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025 and depreciated 2.26 per cent in January to touch a new closing low of 91.99 per dollar on Friday.