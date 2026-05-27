Income Tax Dept enables online ITR-2 filing for AY27; deadline July 31

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday enabled online filing of ITR-2 for the assessment year 2026-27 on the e-filing portal.

"Online filing and Excel utility for ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 are now enabled on the e-filing portal," the I-T Department said in a post on X.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have receipts from capital gains.

The department had, on May 15, enabled online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4, which are filed by small and medium taxpayers, for the assessment year 2026-27.

These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal were notified on March 30. With online filing and the Excel utility now enabled, assessees can now start filing tax returns.

The last date for filing income tax returns by individual taxpayers in ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, while for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4, the deadline is August 31.