LRS outward remittances fall 4.1% in Apr-Dec FY26 on lower travel spend

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moderated 4.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April–December period of FY26 to $21.36 billion, from $22.28 billion in the year-ago period, due to moderation in remittances for overseas travel and education. However, the rise in overseas investment bucked the trend.

The LRS remittances in December 2025 slipped 2.26 per cent YoY to $2.26 billion as against $2.3 billion in December 2024, latest RBI data showed.

According to the monthly data, international travel — which accounted for close to 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme — dropped 4.9 per cent YoY to $12.37 billion as compared to $13.01 billion in the same period of financial year 2025. Remittances for overseas education fell 22.35 per cent YoY to $1.71 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

However, remittances for investment in equity/debt rose 89.10 per cent YoY to $1.77 billion from $934.4 million. Remittances for purchase of immovable property were up 106.52 per cent YoY to $381.32 million, while remittances for deposits rose 25.93 per cent YoY to $471.22 million.

As per the LRS scheme introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions.