Banks take cautious approach to acquisition financing under new RBI norms

Banks will be taking a cautious approach to the newly opened avenue for deploying resources — that is, acquisition financing — following conservative norms that were finalised by the Reserve Bank of India. The final norms, released last week, come into effect from 1 April this year.

For a long time, the regulator did not open up this space for banks to lend. Now that it has been opened, the regulator has put in several guardrails to ensure due process is followed by banks.

“One has to crawl, then walk, and eventually run. Nobody is thinking of running from day one,” said a top official from a private bank, indicating banks will start with smaller opportunities to test capabilities. “This has to be seen as a 10- to 15-year opportunity when banks eventually will be comfortable to fund very large acquisitions. I don’t think in the next 3–5 years any bank will look to be very adventurous,” the person added.

While the draft norms capped funding limits at 10 per cent of Tier-1 capital, the revised norms made it 20 per cent of eligible capital — giving some leeway. At the same time, the 20 per cent falls within the overall capital market exposure limit. This is to make sure that no big-bang acquisition is financed, like the billion-dollar ones.

Some of the other guardrails include the post-acquisition debt-equity ratio not exceeding 3:1 for the acquiring company on a continuous basis, ₹500 crore of minimum net worth, net profit for three consecutive years and an investment-grade rating for unlisted companies.

“By stipulating ceilings on the D/E ratio (post-acquisition) and on CME exposure for banks, only stable corporates would be able to access acquisition financing from banks, thereby keeping a check on systemic risk,” broking firm JM Financial said in a note.

Though banks cannot fund more than 75 per cent of the acquisition value, the acquiring company can avail bridge finance for the remaining 25 per cent, payable in one year — a provision that was added in the final norms. Bankers said the provision was added to ensure that the acquisition is not stuck due to lack of own funds of the acquirer. While the norms are conservative, the regulator has ensured that they are not so restrictive as to make the business a non-starter for banks.

“The final norms do give us some flexibility and most of this is based on what the suggestions have been given by various banks including the private banks. Hopefully, it should lead to expansion of the market and more choice to the Indian companies,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank, adding that the final norms are still conservative because banks cannot do very large-ticket financing because of the 20 per cent eligible capital condition.

Bankers said they will initially start with the relationships they have with mid and large corporates to support one part of their financing needs. Among the mid-corporates, if banks have exclusive relationships, then one can support them. “It will be opportunistic and it will be slow,” said the person quoted above.

One of the concerns from a regulatory point of view is how valuation is done. To address this, the final norms stipulate that banks should appoint one independent valuer for listed companies and accept the lower of the valuations determined by two independent valuers for unlisted companies.

“The intent of the framework appears to be to foster acquisitions in the MSME segment so that viable assets do not get wasted and businesses are able to scale up. MSME acquisitions are relatively more manageable in size and risk, making them a more feasible starting point for bank financing,” said a third banker from a state-owned bank, adding that banks will also need time to build internal expertise, as most currently lack specialised teams that fully understand acquisition financing.

Some large lenders — including State Bank of India and major private-sector banks — already have the capacity and are looking to start this segment once policies are approved by their boards.

Bankers said they are seeing demand from companies and will remain opportunistic and will not necessarily jump on the bandwagon proactively.

“We have not zeroed in on any target companies, but whoever has approached us, we have said let the guidelines come into effect, and we will consider at that time,” said the state-owned banker quoted above, adding that they are now in the process of formulating their policy and getting it approved by their board, post which they will roll out standard operating procedures to be followed.