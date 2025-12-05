Friday, December 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marginal uptick in unsecured loan slippages not a concern: Swaminathan J

Additionally, he highlighted that unsecured retail loans account for less than 25 per cent of the overall retail book of the banking sector

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slippages in the unsecured retail segment rose by about 8 basis points (bps) in the September quarter (Q2FY26), but overall retail loans have not shown any deterioration in asset quality, Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said at the post-monetary policy conference.
 
However, there are no signs of concern for the central bank as growth in the unsecured retail segment has moderated significantly, he said.
 
Additionally, he highlighted that unsecured retail loans account for less than 25 per cent of the overall retail book of the banking sector. As a percentage of the entire banking system's credit, it is about 7-8 per cent; therefore, a marginal uptick is not a matter of concern, Swaminathan said. Hence, no regulatory intervention is required currently. Further, the central bank will continue to monitor the incoming data, he said.
 
 
In November 2023, the RBI increased risk weightings on unsecured consumer loans and bank loans to NBFCs from 100 per cent to 125 per cent. While the risk weight on loans to NBFCs has been brought down to 100 per cent, the revised risk weight of 125 per cent continues on unsecured retail loans.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

