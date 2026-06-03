Mastercard expands value-added services push amid UPI dominance

These services include cybersecurity, analytics, consulting, artificial intelligence (AI) and loyalty solutions, among others. The company is also focusing on expanding low-cost payment acceptance devices such as soundboxes.

“Our focus on services for the last many years was not as deep as it was in other markets. So we are changing that,” Gautam Aggarwal, division president, South Asia, Mastercard, told Business Standard.

Globally, nearly 41 per cent of the company’s revenue comes from its non-core businesses, he said.

In India, Mastercard will follow a three-pronged strategy focused on consumer payments, commercial payments and services.

“If I am going to be a payments network in India, which is what UPI, RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, Amex — all of us do — as another money-moving system, then I will not be able to compete because I will have to be the lowest-cost player. Instead, I have to create a value-add,” Aggarwal explained.

His comments come at a time when UPI accounts for more than 85 per cent of the retail digital payments market. However, the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions continues to remain nil.

When asked whether a potential Mastercard-UPI linkage was being explored to expand payment acceptance, Aggarwal declined to comment but said the company would like to participate in the ecosystem.

He said the dominance of UPI and the growing traction of RuPay had not eroded Mastercard’s market share, but had instead expanded the overall payments market.

“It is a policy matter. It is as much RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), as the Government of India. We would like to participate in that ecosystem as much as we can. But it is something that we will let the policymakers decide what is right for the ecosystem,” Aggarwal said.

Currently, users can link their RuPay credit cards to UPI and make payments at both online and offline merchant outlets that accept UPI-based credit card transactions.

Aggarwal said Mastercard’s India business has broadly matched its global growth trajectory of around 20-25 per cent annually over the past several years.

“We've been growing 20-25 per cent year-on-year for the last many years. In India, specifically, for a year and a half, we had a bit of an embargo-related issue. If you take those two years out, we have been growing year-on-year in that very healthy range. We don’t want to compare it to UPI because there’s a base they serve which is very big. We will not get to those numbers,” he said.

Even as the non-payments business gains importance, Aggarwal said there remains significant scope for growth in India’s credit card payments market.

Mastercard also sees substantial opportunities in the card segment in a country of nearly 1.5 billion people, where only around 50 million individuals hold credit cards and cash usage remains high.

The volume of credit card transactions in April 2026 rose 19.2 per cent year-on-year to 556.20 million, while the total value of transactions increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.97 trillion.

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