Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPCI adds 13 Indian banks to India-Singapore UPI-PayNow platform

NPCI adds 13 Indian banks to India-Singapore UPI-PayNow platform

NPCI International has added 13 more Indian banks to the India-Singapore UPI-PayNow platform, expanding the remittance network to 19 banks and enabling faster, secure cross-border fund transfers

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

People in India can now receive money from Singapore in accounts held with any of these banks using UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, or their respective banking apps. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the global arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced the inclusion of 13 additional Indian banks into the UPI–PayNow payment linkage between India and Singapore.
 
“With this development, which will go live on July 17, 2025, users in both countries can remit funds to a wider base, making the service more accessible and convenient,” NIPL said in an official release.
 
This addition takes the total number of participating Indian banks to 19, further broadening the cross-border payment corridor that was launched jointly by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
 
 
The expanded list of Indian banks includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India.
 
People in India can now receive money from Singapore in accounts held with any of these banks using UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, or their respective banking apps.

Also Read

money cash

UPI-PayNow: Step-by-step guide to instant India-Singapore remittances

PremiumPhonePe

PhonePe retained top UPI spot with 46% market share in June, shows data

ONDC

Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

Players on the payments turf: UPI, AePS, PPIs boost digital outreach

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

Sending, receiving funds made easier

Currently, users in India can send money to Singapore only through Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India. In Singapore, this service is available to customers of DBS SG and Liquid Group. 
 
Ritesh Shukla, chief executive officer and managing director of NPCI International, said: “The expansion of the UPI–PayNow linkage marks a step forward in strengthening cross-border payment infrastructure. By enabling access to more banks in India, we are deepening the reach of real-time remittances and supporting greater financial connectivity between the two countries.”
 
The UPI–PayNow platform enables users in India to receive funds via UPI ID, while users in Singapore can be sent money using their mobile numbers or Virtual Payment Addresses (VPAs). Transactions are processed in real time, reaching the recipient’s bank account within seconds.

Ideal for everyday remittances

NIPL said the service is particularly beneficial for the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students, making digital payments simpler for regular transactions.
 
UPI is already accepted at select retail outlets in Singapore through QR code-based payments, extending its usage beyond remittances. Highlighting the innovative nature of the system, NPCI added that this is the world’s first cloud-based, real-time cross-border payment solution.
 
The system ensures high-level security and is best suited for small, frequent transfers. NIPL noted that it offers a “convenient and cost-effective way to send and receive money anytime.”

More From This Section

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.

QIP fundraising revives in June after a tepid first five months of 2025

bank loan, banks

Bank NIMs may shrink by 30 bps in FY26 on loan repricing: Fitch Ratings

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Cash makes a comeback in Bengaluru as vendors ditch UPI amid GST fears

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Embassy Reit plans to tap debt market with ₹2,000 crore bond sale

RBI

RBI's liquidity steps to aid 100 bps rate cut transmission in 2025: Fitch

Topics : NPCI UPI India-Singapore Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon