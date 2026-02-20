NRI deposit flows fall 16% to $11.2 bn in Apr-Dec 2025, shows RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped by 15.97 per cent to $11.20 billion between April–December 2025, from $13.33 billion during the same period in 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The total outstanding NRI deposits as of the end of December 2025 stood at $169.27 billion. The outstanding NRI deposits were $161.80 billion in December 2024 and $167.97 billion in November 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April–December 2025 period, FCNR (bank) or FCNR(B) deposit flows dropped to $2.04 billion as against $6.46 billion in the corresponding year-ago period.

In December, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts rose to $34.85 billion. An FCNR(B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.

NRE deposits saw an inflow of $5.06 billion during this period, compared to $3.57 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.79 billion in December 2025.

NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $4.10 billion in April–December 2025, compared to $3.29 billion during the same period a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $33.63 billion in December 2025. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.