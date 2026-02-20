Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI net sold $10 billion in December to curb rupee volatility: Bulletin

RBI net sold $10 billion in December to curb rupee volatility: Bulletin

The Indian rupee fell to its then-record low of 91.0750 on December 16, pressured by worries over a trade stalemate with the US and persistent foreign outflows

RBI, Reserve bank

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India sold a net of $10.02 billion in the foreign exchange market in December, data released on Friday showed, reflecting the central bank’s efforts to support the currency that was the worst emerging market performer last year.
 
The RBI said in its monthly bulletin that it purchased $18.33 billion and sold $28.35 billion in December. In November, the central bank had sold a net of $9.7 billion in the market.
 
The Indian rupee fell to its then-record low of 91.0750 on December 16, pressured by worries over a trade stalemate with the U.S. and persistent foreign outflows.
 
 
The currency fell nearly 0.4% in December and extended its decline past the 91 mark in the next month, before rebounding on the back of a U.S.-India trade deal announcement early in February.
 
The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sales stood at $62.3 billion as of end-December, compared with a net sale of $66.04 billion at the end of the previous month, data showed.

Also Read

Insurance, Insurance sector

Distributor commission revamp could raise policyholders' returns: Expertspremium

Banks, icici bank, sbi, kotak mahindra bank

Pvt banks to outperform PSBs post H1FY27: PL Capital; bets on SBI, ICICI Bk

RBI

RBI draft on INR derivatives may push more banks to expand in GIFT City

RBI

Draft norms for recovery agents seek higher accountability for bankspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Brokers seek six-month pause on RBI curbs on bank lending, document shows

 
India's central bank intervenes in the spot and forward markets to curb exchange rate volatility.
 
The rupee closed at 90.9825 on Friday, logging its steepest weekly fall in a month as tepid risk appetite globally weighed.
 
(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
 

More From This Section

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund

EPFO likely to link with govt databases to enhance compliance monitoringpremium

Banks

Banks take cautious approach to acquisition financing under new RBI norms

The committee noted that there has been a delay in the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and urged the Centre to pursue the state governments to publish the rules under the Codes.

Govt asks EPFO to conduct study on impact of workforce formalisation

RBI, Reserve bank

Relaxed ECB norms may lift foreign borrowings by Indian companies

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to roll out information systems audit standards this month

Topics : RBI Rupee Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica