Paytm to reward shareholders with maiden bonus issue in 25 years

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent entity that operates digital payments pioneer Paytm is set to reward shareholders with the first bonus issue in its 25-year history, capping a landmark year in which the fintech major posted its maiden full-year profit and gained market share across its payments and financial services businesses.

The company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday that its board will meet on July 20 to consider the bonus share proposal, along with financial results for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27). The board will also decide the bonus issue ratio and record date at its meeting on July 20, subject to the necessary approvals.

The move comes weeks after Paytm reported its full year of profit after tax of ₹552 crore in FY26, swinging from a loss of ₹663 crore a year earlier; an improvement of ₹1,215 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹502 crore from a loss of ₹1,506 crore, a turnaround of over ₹2,000 crore in just twelve months.

A bonus issue, which allots additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, is typically announced by companies as a sign of confidence in their financial strength and long-term growth prospects.

The bonus issue is also expected to improve the stock's accessibility for retail investors. Paytm shares have largely traded above ₹1,000, reaching a 52-week high in July 2026, showcasing a strong recovery from its February 2024 low.

The proposed bonus issue could make the stock more affordable for small and first-time investors, potentially broadening the shareholder base and improving trading liquidity.

Unlike dividends or share buybacks, a bonus issue does not involve a cash outflow, allowing the company to preserve its ₹13,315 crore cash balance for future growth.

The proposed bonus issue comes after Paytm has completed a year of rebuilding its business.

The company navigated one of the toughest periods in its history, including the winding down of Paytm Payments Bank, the withdrawal of government incentives, while returning to sustainable profitability.

Analysts also see regulatory risks easing. In its recent coverage on Paytm, Goldman Sachs said it views the regulatory environment as stable for the fintech pioneer, removing any key overhang on the stock.

The recovery has been reflected across the business. Revenue rose 22 per cent to ₹8,437 crore in FY26 as Paytm continued to gain market share in both merchant and consumer payments.

Merchant payment gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.5 lakh crore in the March quarter, while the value of consumer UPI transactions increased 46 per cent, more than twice the industry's growth rate, with the company adding market share every month during the last fiscal year.

The quality of earnings also improved. Payment processing margins crossed 4 basis points in the March quarter, ahead of the company's guidance, supported by a higher share of profitable merchant discount rate (MDR) bearing instruments including credit cards on UPI and affordability offerings such as EMI.

Revenue from financial services distribution rose 52 per cent to ₹2,593 crore. At the same time, indirect expenses declined 16 per cent, even as the company continued investing in artificial intelligence across engineering, fraud detection and merchant operations.

The turnaround has strengthened confidence among investors and analysts. Major brokerages, including Bernstein, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Emkay, currently have 'Buy' ratings on the stock, with price targets of ₹1,400 and above.

Management has also guided for FY27 revenue growth to exceed FY26's 22 per cent, while expecting expenses to grow at a meaningfully slower pace, supporting further expansion in profitability.