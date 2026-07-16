SIF distribution set for a boost as Sebi eases certification norms

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), Sebi's training and certification institute, has introduced the NISM-Series V-D: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination, a unified certification for both mutual fund (MF) and SIF distribution.

Until now, distributors had to clear two separate examinations — Series V-A for MFs and Series XIII for SIFs. The latter, according to MF officials, was difficult to crack because of its derivatives-heavy syllabus.

The combined examination is expected to be comparatively easier as MF-related questions will have a 45 per cent weightage. Equity and interest rate derivatives will have weightages of 35 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, according to a release by NISM.

"This is a significant step towards expanding SIF distribution. It achieves two objectives: improving efficiency by combining the two certification requirements into a single examination, and reducing the level of difficulty by removing currency derivatives from the syllabus. In addition, the new examination gives greater weight to the NISM Series V-A mutual fund curriculum than the Series XIII," said Deepak Jain, president and head of sales, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

According to Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the new examination will enable distributors to "offer informed and comprehensive wealth solutions".

"By bringing MFs and SIFs under a single certification framework, the new curriculum provides distributors with a more holistic understanding of the investment landscape while simplifying the certification process. It will enable them to serve investors with greater confidence and professionalism across the entire spectrum of investment products," he said.

The number of SIF distributors, while having grown steadily over the past year, is still a small fraction of the active MF distributor base. As of June-end, there were 8,371 SIF distributors against an MF distributor base of 340,000. Several fund houses have delayed their entry into the SIF space owing to the lack of distribution strength.

The easier certification route, however, comes at a cost, said Suranjana Borthakur, head of distribution and strategic alliances, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

"The simplification is a welcome step and, on the face of it, a single consolidated exam is operationally simpler than requiring MFDs to clear two separate certifications. That said, merging the two exams may not be entirely a good idea, as it risks diluting the purpose of understanding derivatives, a genuinely nuanced subject, with the depth it deserves," she said.