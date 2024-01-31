Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI asks REs to review internal compliance tracking, monitoring processes

An appropriate monitoring mechanism may also be put in place to review the progress of its implementation, the RBI said

RBI

The tool used for internal compliance monitoring should provide for effective communication and collaboration among all stakeholders

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday asked the Regulated Entities (REs) to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing internal compliance tracking and monitoring processes and institute necessary changes to existing systems or implement new systems by June 30, 2024, at the latest.

An appropriate monitoring mechanism may also be put in place to review the progress of its implementation, the RBI said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Based on an assessment conducted on select Supervised Entities (SEs), the regulator noticed varying levels of automation used to support internal monitoring, ranging from the use of macro-enabled spreadsheets to workflow-based software solutions.

However, the banking regulator observed that automation of the compliance monitoring process in SEs is still a work in progress, with various aspects of this function being carried out with significant manual intervention.

“There is, thus, a need to implement comprehensive, integrated, enterprise-wide, and workflow-based solutions/tools to enhance the effectiveness of this function,” the RBI said.

The tool used for internal compliance monitoring should provide for effective communication and collaboration among all stakeholders.

According to the regulator, the tool should have processes for identifying, assessing, monitoring, and managing compliance requirements, and escalate issues of non-compliance. It must also have recording approval of competent authority for deviations/delay in compliance submission and have a unified dashboard view to Senior Management on the compliance position of the Regulated Entity (RE) as a whole.

Furthermore, the RE, based on the size and complexity of its operations, is allowed to decide on the tools or mechanisms it would prefer to employ for monitoring compliance and development of the unified dashboard.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits from February 29

Private sector banks' Casa deposits ratio see sharper drop than PSBs

RBI restricts Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits, credit transactions

Rupee expected to weaken as odds of Fed rate cut in March diminish

FM to address RBI board on Feb 12, highlight key points of interim Budget

Topics : RBI Regulators financial sector Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon