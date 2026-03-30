RBI injects ₹84,582 crore in banking system in two variable repo rate

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday injected Rs 84,582 crore of transient liquidity into the banking system through two variable repo rate (VRR) auctions.

The central bank injected Rs 50,001 crore through first three-day VRR auction early in the day at cut-off rate of 5.34 per cent and weighted average rate of 5.44 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI injected another Rs 34,581 crore at 5.26 per cent cut-off and 5.30 per cent weighted average rate at an auction later during the day.

In the first auction, the central bank received bids of Rs 57,287 crore as against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore and accepted bids worth Rs 50,001 crore. However, for the second auction, bids received were lower than the notified amount.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about Rs 1.27 lakh crore as on March 27.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of Rs 2,73,530 crore in to the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.

Prior to this, the RBI has infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.