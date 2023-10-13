close
RBI likely selling US dollars to keep rupee off record low: Traders

"It's the same story. The RBI is there, like it is there on most days," a spot trader at a private sector bank said

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars once again via state-run banks to make sure the rupee does not slip to a record low, four traders told Reuters on Friday.
The rupee was at 83.24 to the U.S. dollar, barely changed from the previous session. This is despite broad losses in Asian peers following a rally on the dollar index after the U.S. inflation data.
"It's the same story. The RBI is there, like it is there on most days," a spot trader at a private sector bank said.
"Likely that they were there in NDF (non-deliverable forwards) too."
 
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Varun H K)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

