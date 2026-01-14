RBI mandates auto escalation of unresolved complaints to internal ombudsman

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should put in place a fully automated complaints management system with access for the internal and deputy internal ombudsman, and all complaints that are partially resolved or wholly rejected by a bank’s internal grievance redress mechanism should be auto-escalated to the office of the internal ombudsman (IO) for review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday while issuing directions on the internal ombudsman. The regulator said the internal ombudsman should get at least 10 days to review complaints for which the RBI, National Payments Corporation of India, or card network guidelines prescribe a timeline for resolution. For all other cases, a timeline of 20 days from receipt of the complaint has been prescribed.

In the draft guidelines released on October 7, the timeline to transfer a complaint rejected by regulated entities to the office of the internal ombudsman was 20 days, while in the case of credit information companies, such complaints were to be referred within 25 days of receipt.

According to the directions, the office of the IO should not handle complaints received directly from the public and should deal only with complaints that have already been examined by the bank but have been partially resolved or wholly rejected.

Banks should classify complaints under three categories — ‘fully resolved’, ‘partially resolved’, and ‘wholly rejected’ — in their complaint management systems for recording decisions before escalation to the office of the IO.

Banks have been asked to ensure that the final decision is communicated to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of the complaint. The norms will apply to banks with 10 or more banking outlets in India as on March 31, 2025.

“The bank shall ensure that a complaint is not closed by the same branch, unit or other touchpoints, whether it has been resolved (fully or partially) or rejected,” the RBI said.

The regulator clarified that complaints related to corporate frauds, misappropriation, and similar issues on the part of banks that do not impact customers should not fall under the purview of the internal ombudsman.

The final directions aim to strengthen board-level oversight, with customer service committees (CSCs) of bank boards being assigned responsibilities, including determining the number of internal ombudsmen and deputy internal ombudsmen. Management can overrule the decision of the internal ombudsman only with the approval of a competent authority at the level of a whole-time or executive director.

“All such cases where the decision of the internal ombudsman has been overruled by the competent authority shall be placed before the customer service committee of the board of the bank for review,” the RBI said.

Further, the RBI has introduced detailed quarterly reporting requirements and empowered itself to review cases where customers succeed before the RBI Ombudsman after a bank has rejected an internal ombudsman’s recommendation.

For NBFCs, the final guidelines apply only to deposit-taking NBFCs with 10 or more branches and non-deposit-taking NBFCs with assets of Rs 5,000 crore and above that have a public customer interface, as on March 31, 2025. Several categories, including housing finance companies, core investment companies, infrastructure finance entities and NBFCs under insolvency or liquidation, have been excluded, unlike in the draft guidelines.

The central bank has also introduced the same guidelines for other regulated entities such as small finance banks, payments banks, non-bank prepaid payment issuers, and credit information companies.