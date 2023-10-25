close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

RBI directs private banks to have at least two wholetime directors

Banks that don't meet requirement get 4 months

chair, director

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to strengthen governance in private sector banks and wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed them to have at least two wholetime directors. Lenders that do not meet the requirement will have to submit the names for the RBI’s approval within four months. Banks need prior approval from the banking regulator for the appointment of wholetime directors.

Some of the private sector lenders that do not have two wholetime directors are IndusInd Bank, TamilNad Mercantile Bank, CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, City Union Bank, and South Indian Bank. Among the wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks, only SBM Bank has one wholetime director. These banks have only their managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) as wholetime director. 

CEOs of TamilNad Mercantile Bank, and SBM Bank have resigned, and the banks are in the process of appointing the new ones.

While payments banks and local area banks have been kept outside the purview of the RBI circular, the norm will be applicable to small finance banks. There are a few small finance banks that do not comply with the latest norm. The regulator has also asked banks to establish effective senior management teams to navigate ongoing and emerging challenges, given the growing complexities of the banking sector. “Establishment of such a team may also facilitate succession planning, especially in the background of the regulatory stipulations in respect of tenure and upper age limit for MD & CEO positions,” the RBI said in its notification.

A CEO of a private sector bank told Business Standard on condition of anonymity: “Since this is an RBI mandate, we need to follow. We will immediately start working on shortlisting the names.”

The RBI said the number of wholetime directors should be decided by the board of the bank after taking into account factors such as the size of operations, business complexity, and other relevant aspects.

“In compliance to these instructions, banks that currently do not meet the minimum requirement as above are advised to submit their proposals for the appointment of WTD(s) under Section 35B(1)(b) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, within a period of four months from the date of issuance of this circular,” the RBI said.

Also Read

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

Directors' special: Why independent directors matter for bank boards

India govt bond yields edge lower as crude oil prices, US peers drop

Tomatoes, onions and potatoes: Why veggie inflation is shooting up again

Floating-rate savings bonds on RBI online portal may not be instant hit

Rupee stable, forward premia dip on RBI's likely $5 billion forex rollover

Indian govt benchmark bond yields ends higher, tracking their US peers


Banks that do not already have the enabling provisions regarding the appointment of wholetime directors in their Articles of Association may first seek necessary approvals under Section 35B(1)(a) of the Act expeditiously, so as to be in a position to comply with the requirements under these instructions, the notification said.

In an interaction with the board members of public and private sector banks in July this year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had emphasised the need for MD & CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance and focus on the tripod of banking stability, consisting of compliance, risk management and audit functions.
 
Screenshot

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI board of directors private sector banks payments banks

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon